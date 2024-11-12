Famous Pakistani singer Atif Aslam has finally spoken up over the rumors circulating around his performance in Saudi Arabia.

Apparently, in support of all such rumors against his name which claimed that the pop sensation has refused to perform near the holy sites in Saudi Arabia, Atif Aslam has issued a statement.

In a statement of his own, Atif Aslam said, “It is strange that things are being attributed to my name that I never said. The media and art fraternity should verify the authenticity of the statement before putting it out there.”.

The clarification by him came after a spurious post on social media stating that Atif would not perform near sacred sites. He further elaborated, “We have performed in Riyadh earlier which is the best proof of our stance.”.

It would be pertinent to mention that since 2017, Saudi Arabia became the global concert hall, and many big international artists, including the K-pop group BTS, have rendered their performances there.

Atif Aslam is not only a known artist in Pakistan but also in Bollywood, and his hits include “Dil Diyan Gallan” and “Tu Jaane Na.”