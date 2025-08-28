LAHORE: An Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) on Wednesday sent Shershah Khan — son of Aleema Khan and nephew of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan — to jail on judicial remand in connection with the Jinnah House attack case, ARY News reported.

The court rejected the prosecution’s request for physical remand, ordering that Shershah be sent to jail. The case pertains to the violent incidents of May 9, 2023, when Lahore’s Jinnah House was attacked during nationwide protests.

FIRs Against Aleema Khan’s Sons

Authorities earlier disclosed details of FIRs registered against Shershah Khan and his brother Shahrez Khan. Both are accused of involvement in arson, vandalism, and violent assaults on law enforcement.

According to FIR texts, Shershah allegedly:

Set police vans on fire

Attacked security personnel

Damaged state property

Officials claim video evidence and geo-fencing data confirm his presence at the crime scene.

Arrest and Charges

Shershah reportedly fled to London after the riots, where he allegedly ran anti-state propaganda online. He was arrested upon returning to Pakistan on August 22, 2025.

His brother, Shahrez Khan, was arrested on August 21, 2025 after being named in a supplementary investigation report in 2023.

Both face charges of inciting violence, arson, vandalism, and assault on police officials. Authorities have requested a 30-day physical remand for further investigation and polygraph testing.

Security officials reiterated that the May 9 riots were an “act of treason,” stressing that “no individual is above the law and all those involved will be brought to justice.”