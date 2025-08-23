An Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) in Lahore has granted a five-day physical remand of Sher Shah, son of Aleema Khan and nephew of PTI founder Imran Khan, in connection with the Jinnah House attack case, national media reported on Saturday.

During the hearing, the investigation officer stated that Sher Shah was present at the scene during the attack, with video evidence shown in court. The police sought a 30-day remand to conduct his photogrammetric and polygraphic tests.

Advertisements

However, defense counsel Salman Akram Raja opposed the request, questioning the justification for arresting Sher Shah more than two years after the incident. He argued that such an approach could lead to mass arrests and urged the court to acquit his client.

After reviewing the arguments, ATC Judge Manzar Ali Gul rejected the police’s plea for a 30-day remand and instead approved a five-day physical remand, handing Sher Shah over to the authorities.

It is noteworthy that Sher Shah’s brother, Shehryar Khan, had also been arrested earlier in the same case, with the court approving his eight-day physical remand.