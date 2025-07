Advertisements

Karachi : At the Annual Ceremony of PAPP held at the Karachi Press Club, the Consul General of Türkiye,

Cemal Sanju, presented a camera bag to senior photojournalist Laiq Alam Nawab. On this occasion, senior journalist G.M. Jamali, PAPP President Jameel Ahmed, General Secretary Nauman Nizami, and Ejaz Kori were also present.