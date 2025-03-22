Karachi, March 22: The Karachi Commissioner’s Office has released a report on price control measures during the 21st of Ramadan. According to the report, the administration’s efforts to enforce official prices have yielded positive results.

According to the details, 116 profiteers were taken to task, with fines totaling Rs. 10 lakh 69,000, while five shops were sealed. The report further added that 1,235 shops were inspected, and auctions were made to provide commodities at official prices . Magistrates supervised the sale at 254 locations.

According to the details, special magistrates imposed fines of Rs. 44,000. Describing the positive aspect and feedback of consumers, it was noted that they encouraged and appreciated the efforts of the officers to control official prices.

As per the 21-day crackdown details, 3,702 shops were penalized, with fines exceeding Rs. 3 crore 99 lakh. During the 21 days, 149 shopkeepers/owners were arrested, and 134 shops were sealed. Prices were checked at 23,996 shops altogether.

Commissioner Karachi, Syed Hassan Naqvi, commended the efforts of deputy commissioners and directed officials to continue their efforts to control prices and provide relief to citizens during Ramadan.