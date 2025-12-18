KARACHI 18 December, 2025: Dr. Shehzad Amin, Chief Executive Officer of the Pakistan Dairy Association (PDA), has expressed serious concern over the recent findings regarding the quality of loose milk sold in Karachi, describing the situation as a critical public health and food safety issue that requires immediate attention. Amin highlighted that ensuring the health of consumers, particularly future generations, is a shared responsibility of all stakeholders. He emphasized that safe milk is a fundamental right of every citizen, and everyone has the right to access safe, hygienic, and nutritious milk to help build a strong and healthy nation.

Referring to the joint sampling exercise conducted by the Karachi Commissioner Office and the Sindh Food Authority, Dr. Shehzad Amin appreciated the proactive initiative of the Sindh Food Authority and Commissioner Karachi. He acknowledged and appreciated the dedicated efforts of Director General, Sindh Food Authority, Mr. Shahzad Fazal Abbasi, for his continued work and commitment towards improving milk safety and protecting consumer health across Sindh. He noted that a total of 57 loose milk samples were collected from various wholesalers and retailers. Laboratory testing by the Pakistan Standards & Quality Control Authority (PSQCA) revealed that 21 samples contained formalin, 8 samples contained phosphate, and all 57 samples failed microbiological testing. These findings clearly indicate widespread unhygienic practices and systemic adulteration in the informal milk supply chain.

“Milk is a staple food, especially for children, elderly people, and families. When such a basic nutritional item becomes unsafe, it poses a serious risk to public health,”. Dr. Amin reiterated that the Pakistan Dairy Association’s mission is ‘Safe Milk, Safe Nation’, and its vision is to promote and provide safe dairy nutrition to families across the country so that Pakistan can grow as a strong and healthy nation.

Commenting on the broader issue, the CEO PDA noted that loose milk lacks traceability, quality control, and temperature management, making it highly vulnerable to contamination and adulteration at multiple stages from farm to retail. In contrast, processed and packaged milk in the formal sector undergoes pasteurization or UHT treatment, routine quality testing, and strict regulatory oversight to ensure consumer safety. Dr. Shehzad Amin emphasized that PDA strongly advocates for the growth of the formal dairy sector and calls for a gradual and structured conversion of the informal dairy sector into the formal sector, in order to ensure safe milk supply, consumer protection, and sustainable sector development. He reaffirmed that PDA fully supports government efforts aimed at delivering safe milk to consumers across Pakistan.

Dr. Shehzad Amin advised consumers to make informed and healthy choices by opting for safe, regulated dairy products. “Public awareness is key. Consumers must understand the health risks associated with loose milk and prioritize safety for their families,” he said.

The Pakistan Dairy Association fully supports government and regulatory authorities in their efforts to enforce hygiene standards, control adulteration, and implement effective food safety regulations. PDA also calls for strict action against those involved in unsafe practices and for the early implementation of a minimum pasteurization framework to protect consumers.

Concluding his statement, Dr. Shehzad Amin reaffirmed PDA’s commitment to working with regulators, policymakers, and stakeholders to strengthen Pakistan’s dairy sector and ensure the availability of safe, nutritious milk for every household.