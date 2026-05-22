A new report from Kaspersky shows ransomware attacks remained a major global threat in 2025. Latin America recorded the highest share of affected organizations at 8.13%. Meanwhile, Asia-Pacific followed closely at 7.89%.

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Africa and the Middle East also reported significant exposure. In contrast, Europe recorded the lowest share at 3.82%. Overall, the report highlights persistent global risk despite a slight year-on-year decline.

Attackers Shift to Data Theft and Extortion

Cybercriminals increasingly focus on stealing sensitive data instead of only encrypting systems. As a result, “encryption-less” extortion has become more common in 2025.

In addition, attackers now industrialize their operations. They automate intrusion methods and scale attacks using “Access-as-a-Service” networks. Consequently, entry barriers for cybercrime continue to fall.

Advanced Tools Target Security Systems

Researchers also observed rising use of EDR killers. These tools disable endpoint security systems before malware execution begins.

Moreover, ransomware groups have begun experimenting with post-quantum cryptography techniques. Analysts say this trend reflects rapid adaptation across cybercrime networks.

Underground Ecosystem Expands Despite Crackdowns

Cybercriminal platforms like Telegram and dark web forums remain key distribution channels. They support the trade of stolen data and compromised access credentials.

However, authorities seized major forums such as RAMP and LeakBase in 2026. Even so, new groups continue to emerge and replace disrupted networks.

Emerging Threat Groups and Evolving Landscape

Kaspersky identified Qilin, Clop, and Akira among the most active ransomware groups in 2025. Meanwhile, new actors like “The Gentlemen” are gaining attention for rapid expansion and structured operations.

As a result, experts warn that ransomware remains a fast-evolving ecosystem. It now behaves more like a professional industry than scattered cybercrime.

Security Experts Call for Stronger Defenses

Security researchers stress the need for layered protection strategies. They recommend endpoint protection, regular updates, and strong backup systems.

Furthermore, organizations are urged to invest in threat intelligence and staff training. Ultimately, experts say cyber resilience is now essential for businesses worldwide.