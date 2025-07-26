Advertisements

LAHORE – The countdown to Asia Cup 2025 has begun, and the spotlight is firmly on one blockbuster fixture: Pakistan vs India on Sunday, September 14. This high-stakes encounter is more than just a cricket match — it’s a cultural phenomenon that commands global attention.

Every time Pakistan and India face off, cricket fans across the world are glued to their screens. With political differences halting bilateral series, these rare encounters in multinational tournaments like the Asia Cup become electrifying moments of sporting rivalry, where every delivery and every run holds immense significance.

In this year’s edition, Pakistan and India are grouped in Group A alongside UAE and Oman. Yet, all eyes will be on the most anticipated match of the tournament: the epic showdown on September 14. Expect roaring stadiums, buzzing social media, and a spectacle that transcends sport.

Asia Cup 2025 Full Fixtures

The tournament kicks off on September 9 with Afghanistan taking on Hong Kong. India begins their campaign on September 10 against UAE. The next fixtures include Bangladesh vs Hong Kong on September 11, followed by Pakistan’s opener against Oman on September 12. Bangladesh and Sri Lanka clash on September 13.

The grand Pakistan-India match will take place on September 14 (Sunday), a date cricket fans have marked in bold. A double-header is scheduled on September 15, featuring UAE vs Oman and Sri Lanka vs Hong Kong.

The group stage continues with Bangladesh facing Afghanistan on September 16, Pakistan taking on UAE on September 17, and Sri Lanka meeting Afghanistan on September 18. The last group match will see India play Oman on September 19.

With emotions running high and the stakes even higher, Asia Cup 2025 promises to deliver cricketing drama at its finest.