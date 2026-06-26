Ashura Security: Pakistan Tightens Nationwide Measures as Muharram Processions Begin

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Pakistan implemented extensive security measures across the country on Friday as thousands of mourners participated in Muharram 10 processions to observe Yaum-i-Ashura.

Yaum-i-Ashura marks the martyrdom of Imam Husain (RA) and his companions in the Battle of Karbala in 680 AD. Religious gatherings and mourning processions were organised nationwide under heightened security and traffic management plans.

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In Karachi, the central procession began from Nishtar Park at approximately 9:30am and will conclude at Imambargah Hussainia Iranian after passing through its traditional route. Authorities deployed thousands of police officers, while temporary suspension of mobile and internet services was expected along key procession areas. Traffic officials also diverted commuters due to road closures.

Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah joined mourning activities and said more than 60,000 police and Rangers personnel had been assigned across the province, where over 1,600 Muharram processions were scheduled.

In Hyderabad, the main procession started from Qadam Gah Maula Ali and will end at Karbala Dadan Shah.

Rawalpindi introduced strict security arrangements supported by Army, Rangers and police units. Officials suspended Metro Bus operations between Rawalpindi and Islamabad due to security concerns along the procession route. Authorities established monitoring control rooms and increased surveillance through CCTV networks and special checkpoints.

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Punjab authorities activated a three-layer security strategy across the province. More than 125,000 police personnel, supported by Army and Rangers units, were deployed. Medical services, Rescue 1122 teams, volunteers and sanitation staff remained active to support mourners and maintain public services. Mobile phone services were partially suspended in selected districts until evening.

In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, police deployed thousands of personnel and introduced three-layer security for processions. Authorities increased monitoring through Safe City cameras, rooftop security positions and bomb disposal teams.

Balochistan also strengthened security measures for Ashura observance. More than 32,000 security personnel were deployed, including over 17,000 in Quetta. Officials monitored procession routes through CCTV and aerial surveillance while mobile and internet services remained suspended in sensitive areas.

Authorities across Pakistan advised citizens to follow traffic plans and cooperate with security personnel to support peaceful observance of Yaum-i-Ashura.