KARACHI, May 20, 2026: The Association for Smoking Alternatives in Pakistan (ASAP) has reaffirmed its commitment to supporting smoking cessation efforts in the country through awareness campaigns, education initiatives, and advocacy for evidence-based public health approaches.

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The association said cigarette smoking continues to pose a major health challenge in Pakistan, contributing to serious illnesses including heart disease, respiratory complications, and cancer.

Smoking Places Growing Burden on Healthcare System

ASAP highlighted that rising cigarette consumption is increasing pressure on Pakistan’s healthcare system and creating long-term public health concerns.

The association noted that several developed countries have adopted research-based tobacco harm reduction strategies and public health frameworks that successfully lowered smoking rates and improved health outcomes.

According to ASAP, Pakistan should also encourage informed and scientific discussions on modern smoking cessation methods and harm reduction approaches for adult smokers.

Evidence-Based Dialogue Needed, Says ASAP Founder

Mirza Abeer, Founder of ASAP, said Pakistan can no longer ignore the damaging impact of combustible cigarette smoking on public health.

“There is a need for evidence-based dialogue and policies that support smoking cessation and encourage adult smokers to transition away from combustible tobacco products through scientifically backed approaches that have shown positive outcomes globally,” he said.

He further stressed that meaningful progress requires cooperation between policymakers, healthcare professionals, researchers, and public health stakeholders.

Public Awareness and Scientific Research Essential

ASAP reiterated that completely quitting tobacco and nicotine remains the best option for public health. However, the association said practical and research-driven interventions can also help reduce smoking-related harm among adult smokers.

The organization pledged to continue supporting informed policy discussions, public awareness initiatives, and scientific engagement aimed at improving long-term public health outcomes in Pakistan.

ASAP emphasized that stronger awareness and evidence-based policymaking can help millions of adult smokers make healthier choices while reducing the national health burden caused by smoking.