Karachi Nov: As a part to provide comprehensive health care to the masses, the Sindh Institute of Urology and Transplantation (SIUT) has moved forward as they plan to formally launch a full-fledged dialysis/lithotripsy center very soon in the recently acquired hotel building located on the Shahra-e-Faisal of Karachi.

In 2024 SIUT acquired a multi-storyed hotel building located in the most central part of the city. The aim before SIUT to acquire the building was the issue of space as their existing establishment were facing great shortage of space to cope the ever-increasing flow of the patients.

Soon after acquiring the building, it was converted into a SIUT Trust Hospital located on the main artery of Karachi. The covering area of the building is 13,200 square yards while total constructed area is 47.034 square yards. Centrally located the hospital is flanked by someone of the most prominent hospitals who are located in the adjoining areas.

Currently SIUT Trust Hospital is equipped with 60 beds facilities and conducting dialysis session are conducted on daily basis. It is likely to be enhanced to 200 sessions per day

It is worth noting that SIUT began its arduous journey in 1971 with only 8 beds at its disposal in the Civil Hospital building. By sheer dedication the team of SIUT over the years they made remarkable progress established milestones one after the other providing state of the treatment facilities in urology, nephrology hepatogastroenterology, pediatrics including urology, nephrology and cardiology and above all transplantation which is the flag ship of the institute

The real hall mark of SIUT is that they provide medical facilities to the masses completely free of cost and without any discrimination.