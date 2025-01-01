Aryan Khan, the eldest son of Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan, ushered in the New Year with his Brazilian girlfriend, Larsa Bonisi.

Aryan Khan, who has gained significant attention not just for his family connections but also for his professional ventures, celebrated the occasion with Larsa Bonisi, a Brazilian model and actress. While Aryan initially expressed disinterest in following his father’s footsteps into acting, he made his mark in 2022 by launching his brand, D Yawal, and later ventured into filmmaking in 2023.

Though his professional achievements have been widely recognized, Aryan has recently garnered media attention due to his relationship with Larsa Bonisi. According to reports, the couple enjoyed ringing in 2025 together, sparking further speculation about their relationship.

On New Year’s Eve, Aryan Khan and Larsa Bonisi were seen celebrating at a high-profile event in Mumbai. The two caught the eyes of partygoers and media alike with their stylish appearances. Aryan sported a classic white t-shirt paired with black pants and a navy blue jacket, while Larsa opted for a glamorous bright pink short dress that accentuated her figure, paired with a white jacket and silver heels.

Despite their presence at the party, Larsa kept a low profile, avoiding the media, while Aryan was accompanied by his bodyguards. The couple’s public outing fueled more rumors about their relationship, with the video of their appearance quickly going viral on social media.

As the video spread, many social media users commented on Aryan Khan’s personal life, some even speculating that his relationship could affect his father Shah Rukh Khan’s reputation. However, for now, Aryan and Larsa seem to be enjoying their New Year celebrations in the spotlight.