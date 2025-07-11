Advertisements

Karachi: The Literary Committee – Fiction of the Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi hosted an evocative tribute and Dostana Mushaira in honour of distinguished U.S.-based journalist and poet, Rashid Noor. Held at the Haseena Moin Hall, the evening gathered friends, admirers, and literary enthusiasts to celebrate Noor’s life and work in a memorable poetic gathering.

Chairman of the Literary Committee – Fiction, Ikhlaq Ahmad, attended as chief guest, while the session was presided over by acclaimed poet Shahabuddin Shahab. The event was skillfully moderated by Khalid Moin and featured literary reflections and poetic offerings from Chairperson of the Literary Committee Poetry Ambreen Haseeb Ambar, as well as Rehana Rashid, Aqeel Abbas Jafri, Rehana Roohi, Rahman Nishat, Akhtar Saeedi, and Zahid Hussain Johari.

Poet Akhtar Saeedi delivered a distinctive poetic tribute to Rashid Noor, capturing the essence of his literary journey. In his presidential remarks, Shahabuddin Shahab expressed heartfelt nostalgia: “Today, I feel as though I’ve returned to my youth. Rashid Noor and I, both sons-in-law of Badaun, were shaped by the wisdom of our teachers. His poetry is layered with symbolism, not meant for instant applause but gradually revealing its profound depths.”

Chairman Ikhlaq Ahmad praised Noor’s perseverance, noting: “He quietly endured life’s hardships, supported his family through journalism, and never inflicted pain on others. Though based in the U.S., his spirit remains deeply rooted in Pakistan.”

Ambreen Haseeb Ambar reflected on Noor’s enduring influence: “Every time Rashid Noor returns to Pakistan, he rekindles the nostalgic literary spirit of old Karachi. His guidance has been a beacon for many. Both he and Akhtar Saeedi have upheld literary integrity within journalism.”

Rehana Rashid shared her admiration, saying: “A poet’s greatest reward is recognition and affection. Rashid Noor’s work is profoundly sensitive. I’m honoured to be part of his family.”

Aqeel Abbas Jafri emphasized Noor’s literary consistency: “Despite his professional commitments to journalism, Rashid Noor never abandoned his poetic voice. The time is ripe for his collected works to be published.”

Zahid Hussain Johari added:

“Even today, Rashid Noor remains deeply connected to his cultural and artistic roots.”

Vice Chairperson Rehana Roohi highlighted Noor’s enduring affection for Karachi and expressed gratitude to Arts Council President Ahmed Shah for his unwavering support of writers and artists: “He has always provided a platform for those committed to literature and the arts.”

In an emotional address, Rashid Noor shared: “Today feels like the completion of a life’s journey. There is a peculiar nostalgia in the current literary atmosphere. We were guided by literary giants like Saleem Ahmed, Qamar Jameel, and Ahmad Javed, who would often critique our work line by line. Karachi’s literary legacy is strong and must be preserved. Faiz Ahmed Faiz remains an enduring light for this city and nation. I can never forget Pakistan. Its literary scene is boundless.”

He also acknowledged the vital role played by expatriate Pakistani poets in the U.S., mentioning Humaira Rahman, Sabiha Saba, Majeed Akhtar, Arif Imam, and the eminent poetess Ishrat Aafreen for their contributions to the global Urdu literary landscape.