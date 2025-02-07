Karachi: Arts Council of Pakistan, Karachi, in collaboration with the Consulate General of Iran, Karachi, organized the “Wooden Scriptures Exhibition” at the Ahmed Parvez Art Gallery, Ahmed Shah Building. The exhibition was inaugurated by the Consul General of Iran, Hassan Nourian, Provincial Minister for Local Government Saeed Ghani, and President Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi, Muhammad Ahmed Shah. Renowned Iranian artist Parvez Abdi was also present on the occasion.

The exhibition showcased exquisite artworks and scriptures crafted by the Iranian artist using wood from various trees, including jujube, orange, Simaroubaceae,walnuts and barberry.

Speaking at the event, Provincial Minister Saeed Ghani expressed his admiration for the exhibition, he state that I have seen numerous exhibitions by young artists, prison inmates, and artists from different countries, but today’s exhibition is truly extraordinary. Allah blesses individuals with unique talents, and I witness the manifestation of that here. One artwork in this exhibition took the artist three years to complete, reflecting their patience, love, and dedication toward their craft. Such perseverance is commendable.” He also appreciated the artist for conducting a training workshop for the students of Arts Council and sharing his expertise with others. Ghani further emphasized the cultural ties between Pakistan and Iran, noting the similarities between the two nations.

Consul General of Iran, Hassan Nourian, said that “Today, we are celebrating the 46th anniversary of the victory of the Islamic Revolution in the Islamic Republic of Iran. This exhibition is part of the joyous celebrations. It is an honor to welcome everyone to this magnificent art display. Art possesses a priceless ability to transcend language, culture, and time. It speaks directly to our emotions, challenges our thoughts, and invites us into the artist’s world. Each piece here is not just a blend of colors or sculptures but a story, an emotion, and a reflection of the artist’s perspective.” He extended his heartfelt gratitude to Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi for organizing the exhibition and highlighted the deep cultural, historical, and religious ties between Iran and Pakistan, rooted in shared Persian traditions, linguistic connections, and religious unity. President Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi, Muhammad Ahmed Shah, remarked that Pakistan and Iran share ancient ties that span thousands of years.

Our cultural, linguistic, and civilizational connections with Iran are profound. Urdu itself emerged from Persian. We are delighted to host the works of the esteemed Iranian artist, Parvez Abdi, at Arts Council of Pakistan, Karachi. His mastery in working with wood is unparalleled, and his use of different types of wood to create masterpieces is truly inspiring. This cultural exchange will continue to flourish.” He also announced plans to invite Iranian filmmakers, musicians, and cultural figures to the upcoming World Culture Festival in Karachi. The exhibition featured stunning wooden scriptures, including Ayat al-Kursi, Surah Al-Hamd, and the Four Quls, alongside intricate depictions of roses, birds, tiger, and scenes of sacrifice and joy. These masterpieces, resembling paintings at first glance but their wooden texture revealed after closer inspection, leaving visitors in awe.

Wooden Scriptures Exhibition will remain open to the public until February 9 at the Ahmed Parvez Art Gallery, Ahmed Shah Building.