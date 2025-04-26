Karachi: Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi organized a tribute ceremony in honor the eminent psychiatrist and Human rights activist, Dr. Haroon Ahmed, at Auditorium II. The event was attended by President Arts Council Mohammad Ahmed Shah, senior journalists Azhar Abbas, Owais Tohid, Mazhar Abbas, Sultana Siddiqui, Chand Gul Shah, renowned poetess Fatima Hasan, Uzma Al-Karim, and many prominent figures from the journalistic, literary, and academic communities.

The ceremony was moderated by distinguished scholar Dr. Jaffar Ahmed. Renowned director and actor Khalid Ahmed recited poetry by Faiz Ahmed Faiz, highlighting the deep friendship between Faiz and Dr. Haroon. Senior journalist Owais Tohid presented a paper titled “The Tale of Dr. Haroon and His Ashram.”

In his address, Mohammad Ahmed Shah recalled attending Dr. Haroon’s funeral and witnessing Dr. Adeeb ul Hasan Rizvi pay tribute to him. Shah remarked, “In a society engulfed in darkness, individuals like Dr. Haroon and Adeeb Rizvi shine like beacons of light. The earth is parched, and inner lamps must continue to glow. As long as people like Dr. Haroon live, there is hope.”

Mazhar Abbas, reflecting on the impact of student unions, stated, “Whenever someone questions the contributions of student unions, I cite Dr. Haroon and Adeeb Rizvi as examples. Dr. Haroon was a unique individual from whom I learned immensely.”

Sultana Siddiqui described Dr. Haroon as a man filled with goodness, saying, “He was not only a brilliant psychiatrist but also a deeply sincere human being. Wherever I am today, a part of that is due to Dr. Haroon.” She also highlighted the unwavering support of his wife, Anis Haroon, in his journey.

Anis Haroon expressed gratitude to Ahmed Shah for organizing the tribute, sharing personal memories: “Haroon would often become completely absorbed in his work. Seeing others in pain caused him pain. Once, I asked him how he came up with so many treatments, and he replied, ‘I don’t create them—they descend upon me.’” She added, “He was like a sky—one I sometimes feel has disappeared from over my head, yet he remains with me, always. He was a creation.”

Dr. Saima Qureshi, a fellow psychiatrist, praised Dr. Haroon’s gentle and compassionate nature: “I had the privilege of working with him. Many of his patients fell back into depression upon hearing of his passing. He was a teacher to us all, and his absence has left a great void.”

Atiya Abro described Dr. Haroon as a person of patience and positivity: “He was like a deep-rooted tree of hope. I never saw him lose his calm.”

ENT specialist Dr. Qaiser Sajjad, a former student of Dr. Haroon in medical college, shared, “He accomplished much for the field of psychiatry through legal reforms. Many of his words and teachings are unforgettable.”

Dr. Wasif also recalled his cherished moments with Dr. Haroon, calling them a source of pride.

The heartfelt tributes reflected the immense respect and admiration Dr. Haroon Ahmed garnered throughout his life as a professional, a mentor, and a compassionate human being.