Karachi : Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi organized a book launch ceremony for Iqbal A. Rehman Mandvia’s latest publication “Mere Zamanay Ki Karachi”, at Auditorium II. The event begins with the recitation of the Holy Quran and a Naat in praise of the Holy Prophet (PBUH).

The session was presided over by Dr. Farhat Azeem. Speakers who expressed their views included Salman Siddiqui, Dr. Iqbal Hashmani, Shah Waliullah Junaidi, Ubaidullah Kehar, Shabbar Zaidi, and Gul Bano. The event was moderated by Shakeel Khan, while Yahya Khan Tanoli and Chand presented the traditional Sindhi Ajrak to Iqbal A. Rehman’s family as a cultural token.

Delivering the presidential address, Dr. Farhat Azeem stated, This crowd, these shining faces, and this sincere energy all declare that Iqbal A. Rehman is not just an individual but a caravan of thought. This event is not merely a literary gathering but a meaningful intellectual dialogue. Books and land are the two relationships that keep nations alive. Karachi is not just a city, it is an ideology, a living heartbeat, and the author has beautifully translated that ideology into words.”

Dr. Iqbal Hashmani appreciated the author’s dedication, stating that Iqbal A. Rehman personally visited the locations mentioned in the book for his research.

Shah Waliullah Junaidi remarked that by writing two books on Karachi, the author has strengthened his intellectual identity, and his writing reflects deep love and intense emotions for the city.

Ubaidullah Kehar said, This book is such that you can begin reading it from any page and find yourself engrossed. Each event captures the reader completely. The author not only identifies Karachi as part of his identity but also connects the readers to it.”

Gul Bano described the book as a mirror of Karachi’s past — a narrative woven with experiences, observations, and emotions. She added that Iqbal A. Rehman has faithfully captured what he saw onto the pages.

At the end of the ceremony, the author Iqbal A. Rehman expressed gratitude, saying, This is a moment of pride and joy for me. This is my second book, and I have put in a great deal of effort into it. The purpose of writing was to preserve my love for this city in words, so future generations can understand the true soul of Karachi.”

On this occasion, the Government of Sindh’s Civil Defence Department presented an award to Iqbal A. Rehman in recognition of his contributions..