Karachi: Arts Council of Pakistan, Karachi, Organized a book launch ceremony for Senator Mian Raza Rabbani’s latest publication, “The Smile Snatchers,” which was held at Auditorium I, focusing on the atrocities and the historical genocide of children in Gaza.

Chairman Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari graced the event as the chief guest, accompanied by Chief Minister Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah, President Arts Council Mohammad Ahmed Shah, Governor kpk Faisal Karim Kundi senior PPP leaders Syed Qaim Ali Shah, Nisar Khuhro, Najmi Alam, Waqar Mehdi provincial ministers Saeed Ghani, Zulfiqar Ali Shah, Sherry Rehman, Ghulam Mustafa Shah and noted personalities including Noor ul Huda Shah, Ghazi Salahuddin, Anees Haroon Fazil Jamili, and A.H. Khanzada. The ceremony was moderated by Dr Huma Mir.

In his welcome address, President Arts Council Mohammad Ahmed Shah extended gratitude to Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and senior PPP leaders, noting that Senator Raza Rabbani had previously authored two books. He said, ‘When I read The Smile Snatchers, I realised it is a story of Gaza’s oppressed children — of women, poverty, and human suffering.’ Rabbani writes for the underprivileged, and he knows how to carry a story with sensitivity. Shah highlighted that the Arts Council, which began as a modest initiative, has now become one of the world’s leading cultural institutions “In October, the World Culture Festival will welcome participants from 142 countries, including the Palestine Theatre Group many of whose members have already been martyred,” he said, acknowledging the consistent support of Chief Minister Sindh “Bilawal Bhutto Zardari is the hope of Pakistan’s 250 million people. He will uplift the oppressed children of this nation.”

PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said, those who write books live forever in history. Senator Raza Rabbani has dedicated his book to the children of Gaza, who faced one of the worst genocides in history. But this genocide also targeted journalists and doctors. Though a peace agreement has been signed, history shows that this state has violated most agreements. The Muslim world must ensure that this one is not broken again.”He appreciated Rabbani’s contribution to literature, adding, “Writers live forever through their words. By writing this book, Raza Rabbani has played his part in history. Shaheed Benazir Bhutto herself authored books and encouraged others to write as well.”Bilawal further emphasized that Pakistan must compete with the world, not with its provinces, and highlighted Sindh’s achievements “The Khairpur Economic Zone, initiated under Qaim Ali Shah, was recognized by Financial Times among the best zones globally. Our NICVD offers free world-class treatment, and Cyber Knife, the most expensive cancer treatment globally, is free only in Karachi. The Benazir Income Support Program is another global success story — the best model to assist the poor.”He reiterated the need for unity, saying, “We should not be divided by province or city — we must take pride in being Pakistanis. Our public welfare programs are examples for the world. He also mentioned Pakistan’s response to the 2022 flood and the world’s recognition of climate justice. We convinced the world that flood aid is not charity, but our right. We are now building two million homes — the largest housing project in the world. Bilawal concluded by reminding party members to voice grievances through internal platforms, not media, and humorously urged KP Governor Faisal Karim Kundi to return to his province, Chief Minister Sindh, please lend him your plane so he may go and fulfil his duties.”

Senator Raza Rabbani thanked the Arts Council and Ahmed Shah for organizing the event. This launch was planned for 2022, but after witnessing the barbarity in Gaza — the killing of innocent children, bombings of hospitals, and shortage of oxygen for babies — my heart refused to write about anything else. I felt helpless that I couldn’t do more for Gaza’s children. This book is dedicated to them.”

He added, “Even if peace and prosperity return to Gaza, the world will never forget the horrors inflicted on its children over the past months.”

Renowned journalist Ghazi Salahuddin said It is heartening to see political leaders maintaining ties with literature. Raza Rabbani’s previous book, People Invisible, was about the poor, and The Smile Snatchers continues that sensitivity. He beautifully writes that small coffins are the heaviest to carry. The book captures the pain on children’s faces that no artist can bring back.”

Writer and activist Anees Haroon shared that every heart is grieving for Gaza. I knew Raza Rabbani as a politician, but today I discovered him as a writer. His sensitive soul has captured the suffering of children with deep empathy. The United Nations remains silent — yet Rabbani has given a voice to those who cannot speak.”

The event concluded with a round of applause for Senator Raza Rabbani’s heartfelt literary contribution and the Arts Council’s continued commitment to promoting humanistic and cultural dialogue through art and literature.