Karachi: Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi, in collaboration with the Human Rights Council of Pakistan, organized a seminar titled “Kashmir ki Beti” at the Haseena Moin Hall, showing unwavering solidarity with the people of Kashmir. The event featured speeches by various distinguished guests, including former Minister of Social Welfare and Women’s Affairs of the Azad Government of Jammu and Kashmir, Farzana Yaqoob, Saima Agha, Dr. Khalida Ghous, Dr. Sabir Abo Maryam, Jamshid Hussain, Sardar Nazakat, Sardar Asif Khan Sadozai, and Bashir Sadozai. The event was moderated by Raheela Firdous. In her speech, Farzana Yaqoob emphasized that as long as there is hope among the Kashmiris, we will not allow anyone to lose hope. She stressed that Kashmiris do not seek sympathy from Pakistan, but rather need practical approach. She pointed out that it is the responsibility of Azad Kashmir to raise its voice regarding the issue of occupied Kashmir. “We need to be the voice of those who cannot raise their voices,” she said, expressing pride in the perseverance of Kashmiris who continue to stand firm despite the hardships. She also highlighted the dangerous situation in occupied Kashmir, where people protest because their lives and property are not safe. Farzana Yaqoob also mentioned courageous figures like Parveena Ahanger, a fearless woman even the Indian army feel feared from her, and Khurram Parvez, an activist who has been in jail for the past two years for his writings on Kashmir. She urged the Azad Kashmir government to address these issues and acknowledged that mistakes have been made, adding that Kashmir is Pakistan’s lifeline and the youth must play an active role in the struggle for freedom. Renowned author and columnist Bashir Sadozai spoke about the 70 years of oppression faced by women in Kashmir and the loss of over 700,000 lives in the region. He described Kashmir as prison,even animals fleeing the forests to the mountaintops. He recounted that Indian soldiers rape hundred of women in one night, yet despite all this suffering, Kashmiri women continue to speak out for their rights. He expressed his frustration at the growing violence and oppression by India, despite the ongoing struggle, and thanked Muhammad Ahmed Shah for organizing a program in Karachi to support Kashmir. Sardar Nazakat also spoke, emphasizing the unparalleled sacrifices made by Kashmiri mothers and daughters, which no other woman has made in history. He called for a free referendum in the region and urged the Pakistani government to take the intellectual discourse on Kashmir to the international stage. Sardar Asif Khan Sadozai highlighted that there is one Indian soldier for every eight Kashmiris, yet the resistance in Kashmir continues unabated. He also emphasized the importance of education for women and noted that Kashmir has one of the best education systems in the world. Jamshid Hussain mentioned that the daughter of Kashmir is still looking towards Pakistan, hoping for action from the Pakistani government. He remarked that although many Kashmiris have been martyred, the advocacy for Kashmir needs to be more courageous, moving beyond fear and engaging in effective dialogue. Dr. Sabir Abo Maryam pointed out that the issue of Kashmir cannot be resolved without resistance and cited how Palestinian resistance forced world powers to bend to their demands. He called for greater representation for Kashmiris in international forums. Dr. Khalida Ghous emphasized the need to view these issues from a new perspective and noted the growing apathy on the international level towards the suffering of Kashmiri women. She praised the bravery of Kashmiri women, who endure the loss of their husbands and sons with strength and dignity. She drew a parallel between the struggles of Kashmir and Palestine, highlighting that international politics does not support the freedom of Kashmir.