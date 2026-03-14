By- Manzoor Alam Balakoti

Karachi: Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi hosted a grand Iftar and dinner at Jaun Elia Lawn in honor of journalists, which was attended by a large number of media professionals from electronic, print, and digital platforms.On the occasion, President Arts Council Muhammad Ahmed Shah, along with members of the governing body, warmly welcomed the journalists and thanked them for attending the Iftar dinner. In his address, he said that it has always been a tradition of the Arts Council to maintain close and cordial relations with the journalist community.

He stated that journalists have consistently stood shoulder to shoulder with the Arts Council in promoting art and culture and highlighting the institution’s activities. As a gesture of appreciation and gratitude for their continued support, the Arts Council organizes this annual Iftar gathering for journalists.The Iftar dinner was attended by several prominent personalities including political leader Nisar Khuhro, President Karachi Press Club Fazil Jamili, Arts Council Secretary Ejaz Farooqui, Huma Mir, Amjad Hussain Shah, Ghazi Salahuddin, Dr Ayub Sheikh, as well as journalists Mazhar Abbas, AH Alauddin Khanza