Karachi: Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi hosted the Book launch ceremony of poetess Simi Khushtar’s poetry collection “Sada-e-Khushtar” at Gul Rang Hall. The event was presided over by eminent poet, critic, and intellectual Professor Sahar Ansari, while distinguished speakers, including Dr. Peerzada Qasim Raza Siddiqui, Dr. Ambreen Haseeb Ambar, Professor Dr. Moazzam Haider, Dr. Danish, Syeda Manal, Syeda Nihal Naqvi, and poetess Simi Khushtar, shared their views. The ceremony was moderated by Shakeel Khan.

In his presidential address, Professor Sahar Ansari expressed his delight at the launch, saying, “Today is indeed a joyous occasion. The fact that this event is being held at the Arts Council is commendable. Simi Khushtar’s poetry reflects her personal experiences and consciousness. Her collection stands out for its individuality, embodying self-respect and courage. I also congratulate Ambreen Haseeb Ambar for thoroughly studying and understanding this work, which reflects the book’s maturity.”

Dr. Peerzada Qasim Raza Siddiqui praised the collection, stating, “Simi Khushtar has presented remarkable poetry in Sada-e-Khushtar. Today’s gathering reflects the continuation of our literary traditions. Even children seem deeply inspired by her work. She has kept literature and poetry alive abroad as well. Her ability to present complex ideas in simple words makes her poetry accessible and impactful.”

Dr. Ambreen Haseeb Ambar congratulated the poetess, remarking, “By unveiling her poetic collection, Simi Khushtar has opened a tightly clenched fist. She has employed brevity and simplicity beautifully. A poet’s real identity is their poetry, and hers reflects the spirit of the modern age. In her verses, we see a dual consciousness that makes her emergence as a poetess both refreshing and remarkable.”

Professor Dr. Moazzam Haider commented, “Simi Khushtar has not merely filled pages with words but poured out an ocean of emotions from the windows of her heart. Her poetry is not just a collection of verses but a meaningful chronicle, with each poem illuminating aspects of life. Her work resonates with love, delicacy, and deep human empathy.”

Dr. Danish observed, “I have always found Simi Khushtar to possess unwavering conviction. Her book reflects patriotism, loyalty, and remarkable versatility in poetry.”

Syeda Manal highlighted, “Her poetry is filled with love, and her book is a valuable addition to Urdu literature.”

Speaking at the event, poetess Simi Khushtar expressed her gratitude, saying, “In societies overwhelmed with challenges, it becomes essential to express emotions alongside beauty and vibrance. I am grateful to the Arts Council of Pakistan, Karachi and all of you for organizing such a wonderful event. Living in Europe, I made it a rule for my children to speak Urdu at home and restricted English use. It is important to preserve and promote our culture. My passion for poetry deepened after attending a mushaira. Behind this book are not only my father, husband, and children, but also the invaluable guidance of Professor Sahar Ansari. Without his support and encouragement, this collection might never have been possible.”

Advertisements