Karachi: Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi organized an important press conference at Auditorium I regarding the upcoming the World Culture Festival 2025. President Arts Council Mohammad Ahmed Shah and Commissioner Karachi Syed Hassan Naqvi briefed the media about the festival’s details.

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah will inaugurate the festival tomorrow (Friday) at 5 p.m., followed by a red carpet event at 6 p.m. featuring national and international artists, adding charm to the grand opening.

The World Culture Festival 2025 will feature participation from 141 countries across six continents, with over 1,000 artists performing throughout the event. On the opening day, renowned artist Amin Gulgee will showcase his artistic brilliance, while the inaugural ceremony will include performances by Shah Jafaqeer (Pakistan) , Lucy Tasker (Belgium) , Shireen Jawad (Bangladesh) , Zakaria Haffar (France) , Ballet Beyond Borders (Multinational ) , Street Dancers (Congo) , and Madan Gopal (Nepal) .

President Arts Council Mohammad Ahmed Shah, welcoming artists from Bangladesh, Argentina, Sweden, Kosovo, Nepal, Syria, and many others, said that performers from the USA, Ukraine, and Russia will also be part of the festival. Artists from all provinces of Pakistan are participating to showcase the country’s cultural harmony.

He expressed gratitude to the media for highlighting the event globally and acknowledged the support of the Sindh Government, Chief Secretary, and Commissioner Karachi, ensuring a safe and comfortable environment for all international guests. The festival will feature classical, folk, pop, and Gen-Z music and dance performances, along with film screenings, art exhibitions, and workshops.

According to Shah, over 3,350 films were received from around the world, including 300 award-winning entries. Daily two-hour film screenings will be open to the public with free registration. The festival will also host eight international art exhibitions featuring 28 countries, as well as free workshops with globally renowned artists.

He emphasized that the Arts Council is now recognized as an international institution working to connect people through culture. “Our theme this year is Peace and Unity. We will also take international artists to Lahore and Islamabad to promote Pakistan’s positive image,” he added.

Commissioner Karachi Syed Hassan Naqvi shared that preparations for the mega event have been underway for months under clear directives from the provincial government to ensure its success. “We aim to present a positive image of Karachi, Sindh, and Pakistan to the world,” he said.

He further explained that a special security plan has been developed in coordination with Sindh Police, SSU, FIA, Air Force, and intelligence agencies to ensure the safety of all guests from the airport to hotels and venues. The Chief Secretary has established a special coordination committee for city management, while KMC and town administrations have been directed to beautify the city.

Health and safety facilities, including a medical desk, fire brigade, and ambulances, will be available at the Arts Council throughout the event. The district administration will also maintain a permanent desk at the venue.

During the press conference, Congo’s dancers gave a lively demonstration, adding a vibrant touch to the event.

The festival will see major participation from all continents: Asia (40 countries) Nepal, Bhutan, Japan, Iraq, Russia, Uzbekistan, Kazakhstan, South Korea, Laos, UAE, Azerbaijan, Jordan, Mongolia, Hong Kong, Lebanon, China, Sri Lanka, Türkiye, Yemen, Thailand, Qatar, Oman, the Philippines, Indonesia, Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, Cambodia, Bangladesh, Malaysia, Afghanistan, Iran, Palestine, Singapore, Tajikistan, East Timor, Kyrgyzstan, Georgia, Cyprus, Myanmar, and Syria.

Africa (38 countries): including Congo (DRC), Rwanda, Mozambique, Djibouti, Nigeria, Kenya, South Africa, Gambia, Eswatini, Comoros, Mauritius, Lesotho, Uganda, Zimbabwe, Tanzania, Sudan, Madagascar, Mali, Algeria, Senegal, Egypt, Morocco, Tunisia, Ivory Coast, Burkina Faso, Chad, Benin, Angola, Cameroon, Togo, Zambia, Gabon, Ghana, Malawi, Ethiopia, Somalia, and Guinea.

North America (13 countries): USA, Canada, Belize, Cuba, Mexico, Panama, Guatemala, Honduras, Barbados, Costa Rica, Puerto Rico, Jamaica, and the Dominican Republic.

South America (11 countries): Argentina, Brazil, Colombia, Chile, Paraguay, Bolivia, Trinidad & Tobago, Uruguay, Venezuela, Peru, and Ecuador.

Europe (36 countries): Germany, France, Switzerland, Spain, Belgium, Norway, Portugal, UK, Netherlands, Malta, Kosovo, Italy, Croatia, Belarus, Ukraine, Hungary, Denmark, Czech Republic, Ireland, Lithuania, Austria, Greece, Albania, Sweden, Finland, Bosnia, Serbia, Montenegro, Moldova, Estonia, Poland, Luxembourg, Slovenia, North Macedonia, Iceland, and Bulgaria.

Oceania (3 countries): Australia, New Zealand, and the Solomon Islands.

The World Culture Festival 2025 will continue until December 7, bringing together the world’s cultures under one roof in Karachi, celebrating peace, art, and global unity.