Karachi : In the Karachi Arts Council 2025-26 elections, the corporate sector, business community and personalities associated with art and culture have announced their full support for Ahmed Shah and Ejaz Farooqui panel. People belonging to different fields said that Ahmed Shah gave unique strength to Artsal Council, his success is a guarantee for the welfare of artists. He said that Ahmed Shah made the Arts Council a strong and active institution with his efforts.

He said that holding the World Culture Festival is enough for the victory of Ahmed Shah and Ijaz Farooqui panel. Through the World Culture Festival, a fair of artists from all over the world was decorated in the Arts Council, which gave a bright and peaceful face to the city of Quaid. It was exposed to the world. Artists from 40 countries participated in the World Culture Festival, which is an honor for the Arts Council. They said that culture and glory are the heritage of every country. Proud.

We strongly appeal to the members of the Arts Council to make the Arts Council truly cradle of literature Ahmed Shah and Ejaz Farooqui panel successful by giving their valuable votes and on 22nd December 2024 between 12 noon to 8 pm at the Arts Council. Come to Council of Pakistan Karachi and cast your vote. Don’t forget to bring your valid membership card or CNIC card and also avail free valet parking.