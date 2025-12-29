Karachi : The Sajjada Nashin of Wilayat-e-Mashhad, Darbar-e-Aalia Qadriya Maari Sharif, Abbottabad, Pir Syed Sakhi Shah Sultan Ishaq Al-Kazmi, arrived in Karachi on a special visit.

On the occasion of his arrival, Syed Turab Shah, Director Sales & Marketing, ABN News / Daily Ausaf, and Abdul Rasheed Hazawari, CEO Caretaker Estate Partner, called on him. A commemorative group photograph was taken during the meeting.

Pir Syed Sakhi Shah Sultan Ishaq Al-Kazmi is widely respected for his prominent role in the propagation of Islam, spirituality, and social reform. Owing to his piety, humility, and spiritual stature, he enjoys deep respect among the public. In several areas, his shrine and spiritual center are regarded as places of devotion where followers offer prayers and pay homage.

During his visit, Pir Syed Sakhi Shah Sultan Ishaq Al-Kazmi met with devotees at Astana-e-Aalia Qadriya Qalandariya Mashhad Maari Sharif, Khairabad, Madina Colony, Orangi Town Sector-16. On the occasion, special collective prayers were also offered, attended by a large number of devotees.

