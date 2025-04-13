Sukkur, April 13, 2025-Aror University of Art, Architecture, Design & Heritage, Sukkur successfully conducted an Admission Entry Test for the Academic Session Fall 2025 (Round 01). More than 1000 candidates across the country appeared in the Entry Test for admission in Fourteen Degree Programs including BS Artificial Intelligence, BS Multimedia & Gaming, BS Cyber Security, Bachelor of Architecture, BS Civil Engineering, BS Environmental Sciences, BS Fashion Design, BS Textile Design, BS Ceramic Design, BS Visual Arts, BS Pakistan Studies, BS History, BS Tourism & Hospitality and BS Archaeology.

Under the visionary leadership of Prof. Dr Zahid Hussain Khand, Vice Chancellor, Aror University Sukkur, the test was conducted at the university premises, where all necessary facilitations were made for the candidates. A dedicated area was arranged for parents sitting. The test was conducted smoothly under a highly secured and controlled environment where the university took all security measures, Team of Rescue 1122, Emergency Mobile Health unit, Police security, and a General Physician to ensure smooth conduct of the test.