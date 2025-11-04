KARACHI : Aroma Travels, a prominent Pakistani tour operator, hosted a corporate roadshow in Karachi on Thursday aimed at highlighting the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia’s emerging tourism destinations and opportunities beyond its traditional religious pilgrimages. The event brought together key Pakistani and Saudi firms, as well as prospective travelers, to explore the evolving landscape of tourism in the Kingdom.

Historically known for its religious tourism, Saudi Arabia has been diversifying its economy and developing itself as a global tourism hub as part of its Vision 2030 initiative. The Kingdom is now promoting a variety of destinations, including Riyadh, Jeddah, Taif, Qiddiya, AlUla, and the scenic Red Sea coast, offering rich experiences that blend culture, adventure, and business opportunities.

The roadshow was honored by the presence of Sindh Provincial Minister Nasir Hussain Shah as the chief guest. The event also attracted industrialists, diplomats, bureaucrats, and corporate attendees, showcasing the strengthening business and tourism ties between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia.

Naeem Sharif, chairman of Aroma Group of Companies, emphasized the importance of their partnership with Visit Saudi Arabia in inspiring Pakistani travelers and corporate clients to explore Saudi Arabia as a comprehensive destination for leisure, conferences, and exceptional experiences that also encompass religious tourism.

“Saudi Arabia today offers an extraordinary blend of culture, innovation, and natural beauty,” Sharif stated. “We are proud to collaborate with Visit Saudi to illuminate the Kingdom’s incredible tourism evolution.”

Riaz Khan, a sales manager at the Saudi Tourism Authority, which officially launched its operations in Pakistan in September 2023, revealed that approximately 2.7 million passengers traveled from Pakistan to Saudi Arabia last year, positioning Pakistan as one of the Kingdom’s key tourism markets.

“Since the Saudi Tourism Authority began operations in Pakistan, we have relaxed visa policies,” Khan noted, highlighting that new airline routes have significantly improved travel experiences. He added that Umrah visas can now be utilized to explore various destinations beyond Makkah and Madinah.

Saudi Arabia is home to the two holiest cities in Islam, Makkah and Madinah, which attract millions of Muslim visitors annually for Hajj and Umrah. With a population exceeding 240 million, Pakistan is among Saudi Arabia’s priority nations, and the Saudi Tourism Authority expects over 2.8 million Pakistani travelers this year.

“Visitors can now enter through any airport and exit from any other, with extended visa durations from one month to three months,” he explained.

The Karachi roadshow featured presentations showcasing new attractions in Saudi Arabia, underscoring the deepening travel and cultural ties between the two nations.

The roadshow served as a significant platform for fostering stronger ties and promoting the rich, evolving tourism landscape in Saudi Arabia, transforming it into a destination that appeals to a broader audience.

Nadeem Sharif, CEO of Aroma Group and former chairman of the Travel Agents Association of Pakistan, remarked on the significant growth of their collaboration with Visit Saudi Arabia since its inception two years ago.

“Tourism is increasingly recognized as a major global industry,” he said. “Under Vision 2030, the initiative launched by the Saudi Tourism Authority in 2020 has spotlighted not just religious tourism but has promoted other remarkable destinations within Saudi Arabia.”

Nadeem highlighted that the Kingdom is positioning itself as a center for destination weddings and meetings, incentives, conferences, and exhibitions (MICE) events. “Wherever there’s tourism, conferences and gatherings follow, creating a beautiful bouquet of diverse attractions,” he said.

Provincial Minister Shah praised the roadshow as a testament to the growing friendship and cultural cooperation between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia. “It is heartening to witness Saudi Arabia emerging as a vibrant tourism destination that cherishes its heritage while crafting world-class experiences,” Shah said, commending Aroma Travels and Visit Saudi for their efforts in strengthening bilateral tourism and business relations.

Visitors Sadia Imran & Tayyaba Aziz Khan, who grew up in Saudi Arabia, reflected on the Kingdom’s rapid transformation. “There are many beautiful places in Saudi Arabia that people are still unaware of,” she noted, highlighting the newfound independence women now enjoy, including the ability to drive.

The grand event was organized by Active Innovations, a dynamic Pakistani event management firm specializing in experiential marketing, creative event architecture, and innovative brand activations. Led by CEO Muhammad Imran, the company excels in organizing high-impact gatherings such as corporate roadshows, leadership retreats, and cultural showcases that combine creativity with strategic networking to foster business growth and global partnerships.