On Saturday, the federal cabinet approved security arrangements for the ICC Champions Trophy 2025, while the army will also be deployed to ensure foolproof security for the big spot event.

As per media reports, the military deployment has been authorized under Article 245 of the Constitution.

The Ministry of Interior has directed all relevant agencies and provincial home departments to ensure comprehensive security for the teams.

Foreign teams arriving in Pakistan will start from February 12. Visiting teams will receive presentation-level security to mitigate any potential threats.

The tournament’s opening match is set to be held on February 19 between Pakistan and New Zealand. The highly anticipated Pakistan-India clash will occur on February 23 at Dubai Stadium.

After this, the national team will play its third match against Bangladesh on February 27. The first semi-final is scheduled for March 3, with the second semi-final on March 4.

As per the possible schedule, the mega event’s final is expected to be held on March 9, with a reserve day included as well.