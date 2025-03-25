Karachi (25 March 2025) – Faisal Moez Khan, President of the North Karachi Association of Trade and Industry (NKATI), and Sheikh Muhammad Tahseen, President of the Federal B Area Association of Trade and Industry (FBATI), have expressed their deep sorrow and condolences on the passing of the mother of Chief of Army Staff General Asim Munir.

In a joint statement, the Presidents of NKATI and FBATI extended their condolences to General Asim Munir, stating that during this time of grief, the members of both associations and the business community

stand united with the bereaved family.

Faisal Moez Khan and Sheikh Muhammad Tahseen prayed to Allah for granting General Asim Munir’s late mother a high rank in Jannat-ul-Firdous and for giving the family patience and strength,Ameen.