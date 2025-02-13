ISLAMABAD: Army Chief General Syed Asim Munir has denied receiving any letter from incarcerated Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan, stating, “I have not received any letter from anyone.” In an informal chat with journalists, General Munir added that if a letter were ever received, he would forward it to Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

This development follows claims by PTI that multiple letters were sent to the army chief, which security sources denied. Imran Khan also announced plans to send a third letter. According to Imran Khan’s sister, Aleema Khanum, the purpose of the letters was to urge the establishment and Chief Justice to support the people, with a call for unity against terrorism.

PTI’s Barrister Gohar Ali Khan and Imran Khan’s counsel, Faisal Chaudhry, also confirmed that Imran Khan wrote the letter to the Army Chief, addressing the growing distance between the military and the public, while praising the sacrifices made by the armed forces.