Arif Habib Corporation Limited (AHCL) maintained its strong financial performance over the six-month period ending December 31, 2024, demonstrating significant profitability thanks to strategic investments and increased returns.

The Company reported a consolidated profit after tax (attributable to equity holders) of Rs 5,986 million, up from Rs 5,431 million (restated) in the same period last year. This translates to earnings per share (EPS) of Rs 14.66, an increase from Rs 13.30 (restated).

On an unconsolidated basis, AHCL achieved a profit after tax of Rs 15,157 million, with an EPS of Rs 35.94, compared to Rs 4,519 million (restated) and an EPS of Rs 10.72 (restated) the previous year. The exceptional performance was driven by higher dividend income, remeasurement gains on investments, and strategic portfolio management.

In a strategic move to enhance market liquidity and investor accessibility, the Board of Directors has proposed a 10-for-1 stock split, reducing the face value of shares from Rs 10 to Rs 1.

As a result, the total number of issued shares will rise from 421,696,747 to 4,216,967,470, while the total paid-up capital remains the same.

Shareholders will receive 10 shares of Re. 1 each for every one share of Rs. 10 held as of the effective date, which will be announced after obtaining regulatory approvals.