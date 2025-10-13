Karachi (Sports Reporter) Arif Club Hub won the Founder Ghazi Sports Abdul Haq Memorial Shooting Ball Show Match organized by Ghazi Sports. They defeated Ghazi Shooting Ball Club 2-1. The special guests of the match were Abdul Manan Baloch and Khalid Awan. Special guest Abdul Manan Baloch presented trophies to the winning and losing teams. On this occasion, Javed Akhtar Kiani, Muhammad Ajmal, Javed Malik, Tahir Butt, Arif Advocate, Rashid Khan, Secretary Allah Bakhsh, Mama Shafi and others and a large number of spectators were present to watch the match. In the final, both teams showed excellent play. Muqdis Joyia, Hakeem Buzdar, Wasim Abbas and others showed excellent play.

