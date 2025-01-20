KARACHI, Jan 20 (INP): Former president Dr Arif Alvi fearing arrest again, rushed to Sindh High Court (SHC) on Monday to seek protective bail in another case lodged against him. Arif Alvi has been named in the fourth case at Wah Cantt police station. He had already obtained bail in first three cases. Late last month, the Peshawar High Court (PHC) had granted transit bail to Arif Alvi and directed him to appear before the respective trial courts. The PHC approved 40-day bail for the former president. During the hearing, the defence counsel told the court that many cases have been registered against Arif Alvi and his son Awab Alvi in different police stations of the country, suspecting their arrest. The PHC was requested to restrain the police from arresting them in any of the cases. The former president along with PTI founder Imran Khan and others have also been booked in a case related to the November 24 protests. In a case registered at the Taxila police station in Rawalpindi under the Anti-Terrorism Act, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur and other PTI leaders, including Shehryar Riaz, Hammad Azhar, and Asad Qaiser, had also been named. The case included charges of robbery, attempted murder, and other sections of the Pakistan Penal Code. The PTI leadership has been accused of inciting violence and damaging public property during the protests.