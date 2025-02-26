DUBAI: Pakistan’s interim head coach and chief selector Aqib Javed attributed the team’s early exit from the ICC Champions Trophy to a lack of experience, following their six-wicket loss to India.

After suffering a 60-run defeat to New Zealand in their opening match in Karachi, Pakistan failed to progress beyond the group stage, while India and New Zealand advanced after winning their respective games against Bangladesh and Pakistan.

Speaking at a press conference in Rawalpindi ahead of Pakistan’s final match against Bangladesh, Javed highlighted the experience gap between Pakistan and India, noting that India’s squad had collectively played nearly 1,500 matches, while Pakistan’s players had fewer than 400 games combined.

“Babar Azam is the only player with over 100 matches, followed by Rizwan and Shaheen, while others have played fewer than 30 matches,” he said, emphasizing the importance of experience in high-pressure matches.

Javed dismissed excuses but assured that the players were more hurt than the fans and eager to end the tournament on a positive note. Despite the disappointment, he pointed out Pakistan’s recent ODI series wins against Australia and South Africa, showcasing the team’s potential.

He also defended team selection, stating that every player was chosen based on recent performances, mentioning Saud Shakeel and Kamran Ghulam as key examples.

On Pakistan’s bowling attack, Javed rejected criticism, affirming that Shaheen Afridi, Naseem Shah, and Haris Rauf remain among the best bowlers in the world.

Acknowledging fan disappointment, he admitted that losing to India in the Champions Trophy was particularly painful, as Pakistan’s 241-run total was insufficient against a strong Indian batting lineup.

“We play for pride, and on Thursday, we aim to leave a mark,” he concluded.