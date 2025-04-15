[Karachi, April 15, 2025] – Daraz has announced the launch of the 2025 edition of its Daraz Future Leaders Programme (DFLP, the “Programme”), a group-wide management trainee initiative aimed at nurturing high-potential talent across Pakistan, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, and Nepal. DFLP is set to establish Daraz’s commitment to nurturing local talents and building a thriving e-commerce ecosystem in the region.

The 15-month rotational Programme, set to commence in July 2025, is designed to provide selected trainees with hands-on experience through structured rotations across key business functions. With guidance from senior leadership, DFLP participants will engage with local and group-level strategists, gaining exposure to various departments across the markets.

DFLP 2025 is open to passionate and driven individuals who have graduated within the past year, with a strong foundation in academic excellence and analytical skills..

The application window will be open on 21 April and remain open for 14 days. Applicants can apply online through the Daraz Career page.

Through multiple rounds of the selection process, Daraz will identify top-tier graduates from universities across the country to join the Programme, where they will be equipped with the skills, mentorship, and real-world experience needed to thrive in a fast-paced, tech-driven environment.

DFLP offers a competitive package to recognize and reward excellence upon completion. Successful participants will have the opportunity to take on key roles within Daraz, ensuring long-term career growth.

Soha Shaikh, a past DFLP participant from Pakistan shared: “DFLP was a turning point in my career. It gave me the chance to work on real, meaningful projects while learning from experienced mentors and collaborating with teams across different functions.

DFLP reflects Daraz’s commitment to digital transformation in the region by investing in young professionals. By empowering future talent, it aims to drive innovation and contribute to the digital economy in South Asia.