The All Pakistan Newspapers Society has expressed deep sorrow over the death of prominent media professional Perwaiz Iqbal, Chief Executive Officer of M/s BBCL (Pvt.) Ltd., Karachi.

He passed away after a prolonged illness.

APNS leadership offers condolences

APNS President Sarmad Ali and Secretary General Muhammad Athar Kazi conveyed grief on behalf of the society’s office bearers and executive committee members.

They described the loss as a major setback for the media industry.

Prayers for the bereaved family

The APNS extended condolences to the bereaved family of the late Perwaiz Iqbal.

It prayed that Almighty Allah grant the departed soul eternal peace.

It also prayed for patience and strength for the family to bear the loss.