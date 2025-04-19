LAHORE: The Punjab government’s flagship housing initiative, ‘Apni Chhat, Apna Ghar,’ has reached a major milestone, with over 23,500 houses nearing completion just five months after the program’s launch in September 2024.

Presiding over a high-level review meeting, Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif evaluated the progress of housing construction and interest-free loan disbursements. So far, Rs 30 billion in loans have been extended to 28,219 families, enabling thousands to build homes of their own.

“In five years, no government has built as many houses as we’ve managed in five months,” said CM Maryam Nawaz, emphasizing her administration’s commitment to public welfare and housing development.

The CM also directed relevant departments to accelerate the loan recovery and distribution process and to eliminate bottlenecks in implementation.

The program — a key vision of Muhammad Nawaz Sharif — is seen as a turning point in Punjab’s housing sector, providing shelter and dignity to low-income and homeless families.

Beyond Housing: Promoting Culture & Identity

In a related event, CM Maryam Nawaz inaugurated a three-day festival promoting Punjabi culture. She urged the youth to be proud of speaking Punjabi, while also emphasizing the importance of learning English.

“Punjab’s rich culture is the soul of Pakistan’s identity,” she remarked, reinforcing the province’s heritage alongside economic development.

Under her leadership, the Punjab government is undertaking various people-centric initiatives aimed at social welfare, cultural pride, and economic upliftment.