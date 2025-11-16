Karachi : Sindh Minister for Labour, Human Resources and Social Security, Saeed Ghani, has said that if trade unionists continue to conduct labour politics in the same old manner, the movement will not survive, and in the next 10 years it will decline even further. He stressed the need for adapting to changing times and circumstances, adding that the shortcomings within trade unions must also be corrected.

He said work on the universalisation of social security has begun, and the launch of the Benazir Mazdoor Card is an important step in that direction. “Whether they are journalists, media workers, labourers in the private sector, rickshaw or taxi drivers, private drivers, or pushcart vendors—our aim is to bring everyone under the social security net and provide their children with free, quality education, along with healthcare facilities for the entire family including their parents,” he added.

He expressed these views on Sunday while addressing the oath-taking ceremony of the newly elected office-bearers of the All Pakistan Newspapers Employees Confederation (APNEC) at the Karachi Press Club, where he was the chief guest.

The ceremony was also addressed by Mazhar Abbas, Tahir Hassan Khan, newly elected APNEC Chairman Shakeel Yameen Kanga, Habibuddin Junaidi, Liaqat Shahi, Imtiaz Khan Farhan, Khurshid Abbasi, and others.

Saeed Ghani further congratulated the newly elected chairman and office-bearers of APNEC, saying: “I always repeat this whenever I get a chance to speak at labour organisations so people understand that I still consider myself a trade union worker—and I have never been ashamed of it. My entry into provincial or national politics came much later.”

The newly elected APNEC office-bearers include:

Chairman: Shakeel Yameen Kanga

Vice Chairmen: Nasir Chishti, Mansoor Malik, Dara Zafar

Secretary General: Asghar Khan

Assistant Secretary Generals: Rana Muhammad Yousuf, Waheed Sheikh, Mirza Imran Baig

Treasurer: Muhammad Irfan Ali

Members of the NEC: Tahir Hassan Khan, Haider Abbas, Muhammad Usman, Haji Muhammad Ibrahim, Tahir Mansab, Saeed Mohiuddin, Adnan Shaukat, Ubaidullah, Khatam Ghori, Syed Sabir Ali, Saeed Akhtar, and Nadeem Mahmood.