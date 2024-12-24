ISLAMABAD, Dec 24 (INP): Leaders and members of the All Parties Hurriyat Conference Azad Jammu and Kashmir (APHC-AJK) chapter have expressed profound grief and sorrow over the demise of senior leader Abdul Majeed Malik, who passed away in Islamabad, the other day. According to Kashmir Media Service, APHC-AJK Convener Ghulam Mohammad Sufi and other Hurriyat leaders in a meeting in Islamabad paid rich tributes to the deceased for his contribution in the ongoing Kashmir freedom movement. The 65-year-old leader, who represented the Jammu and Kashmir Peoples Movement (JKPM), had been suffering from multiple ailments for an extended period. He passed away in Burma Town, Islamabad, earlier on Monday. Abdul Majeed Malik was a dedicated advocate for the Kashmir cause and maintained strong connections with the oppressed people of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK)