Antique Cars Pakistan has won the prestigious global Automotive Award 2025, whereby it was recognized as the “Most Unique Classic Car Museum in Asia”.This international award for Antique Cars Pakistan has come for its leadership and unique role in promoting Pakistan's automotive heritage through its passion for vintage and classic vehicles. Just for perspective, Antique Cars was launched in 2022 as Pakistan’s first online museum in a country where there is no physical car museum. It has since then led the country’s classic car scene as the

most active platform both in online content and offline initiatives like the pop-up museum like display car shows and rolling and mobile museum drives and rallies and classic car guy meets.

Automotive Awards are an internationally recognized award and it celebrates companies and professionals that are driving innovation, excellence and impact across the globe in the automotive industry.

Advertisements

Shoaib Qureshy, Founder Antique Cars Pakistan on this win said, “It such a great feeling to see the Pakistani passion and love for antique cars being noticed and recognized globally. I just now hope and wish that the Pakistan government and people who matter here do the same and help us with a piece of land so that we can build Pakistan’s first physical Antique Cars Museum here”.