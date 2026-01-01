Various stories are known about the Bermuda Triangle, and recently scientists have added another to these mysterious stories. Scientists studied the area beneath Bermuda and discovered a structure that is unparalleled anywhere else in the world. The Bermuda Triangle is an area in the North Atlantic Ocean between Florida, Bermuda, and Puerto Rico that is known for its paranormal phenomena. This area is considered a supernatural region where aircraft, ships, and people disappear under unusual circumstances. Scientists have uncovered a real mystery beneath the island of Bermuda. After examining the depths of the island, scientists have discovered a mysterious rock 19.95 kilometers thick. “Usually, you would expect the mantle to come after the oceanic crust. But in Bermuda, there is another layer beneath the crust, which is in the tectonic plate beneath Bermuda,” said seismologist William Fraser of the Carnegie Institution for Science. This layer exists between the crust and the mantle beneath Bermuda.

