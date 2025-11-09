Hyderabad : Another remarkable achievement for the Hyderabad SITE Association of Trade &Industry, the true representative body of Hyderabad’s industrial sector. The Chairman of HSATI,

Zubair Ghangra, has been nominated as a Member of the District Human Rights Committee Hyderabad by the Human Rights Department, Government of Sindh.

According to the notification issued by the Human Rights Department, Government of Sindh, dated 7th November 2025, the committee has been formed to promote and safeguard human rights and to monitor and prevent any violations at the district level. The committee will be chaired by the Deputy Commissioner Hyderabad, while its members include the Senior Superintendent of Police, Superintendent of Prison, and District Officers of Education, Health, Women Development, and Social Welfare Departments, among other representatives from various sectors.

On this occasion, Chairman HSATI Mr. Zubair Ghangra expressed his gratitude to the Government of Sindh and the Human Rights Department for reposing their trust in the representatives of trade and industry. He stated that “the protection of human rights is not only a governmental obligation but also a social, moral, and civic responsibility of every citizen.”

Mr. Ghangra further stated that he would utilize this important platform to put forward constructive proposals and take practical steps for the welfare of industrial workers, social empowerment of women, and provision of basic facilities to citizens. He emphasized that industrial institutions do not merely generate employment but also play a crucial role in promoting human dignity, equality, and a culture of social welfare.

He assured that the Hyderabad SITE Association will continue to extend full cooperation with the Government of Sindh in all initiatives aimed at social justice, community welfare, and sustainable

human development.

On this proud occasion, the Patron-in-Chief, office bearers, members of the Managing Committee,

and the General Body of HSATI congratulated Chairman Zubair Ghangra on this prestigious recognition. They stated that this is not only a personal success for him but also a matter of great pride for the entire industrial community of Hyderabad. His nomination is a clear acknowledgment of the growing role of the business and industrial community in the process of social and human development.

The Hyderabad SITE Association of Trade & Industry reaffirms its commitment to continue serving

the industrial sector and contributing to the progress and prosperity of Hyderabad with the same dedication and spirit.

