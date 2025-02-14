Pakistani TikToker Manahil Malik has once again found herself at the center of controversy following the circulation of a new viral video. In the video, Malik and fellow TikToker ‘SK’ are seen engaging in indecent acts inside SK’s car, which has faced severe backlash from social media users.

The incident has divided opinions, with some labeling it as a “publicity stunt” aimed at gaining attention, while others express concerns about the negative impact such content has on the younger generation. This is not the first time Malik has been involved in a scandal, as previous videos of similar nature have also surfaced online, leading to criticism. In the past, she has either remained silent or attempted to defend her actions.

Following the latest video, Malik has faced widespread condemnation, with many calling it an attempt to gain fame and followers, while others argue that it is harmful to youth. On the other hand, a segment of her followers has come to her defense, claiming that the criticism infringes upon her privacy.

This latest incident has reignited debates surrounding privacy, ethics, and freedom of expression on social media platforms. Under Pakistani cybercrime laws, sharing and creating such videos is illegal, but these incidents continue to raise questions about the need for stricter regulations.