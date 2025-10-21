Karachi, Pakistan – In a heartfelt gesture of remembrance, Dr. Anosh Ahmed launched a free meal distribution campaign at Jinnah Hospital Karachi for the Eesal-e-Sawab of his late father, Nadeem Muhammad Ahmed.

The campaign focused on the Children’s Intensive Care Unit (ICU), where families of critically ill children often wait for days, far from their homes, with limited access to food or comfort. For many, the hospital is their last hope, but the emotional and financial burden can leave them struggling to meet even basic needs.

To support these families, the Anosh Foundation arranged the distribution of 300 freshly prepared meal boxes, each containing biryani and bottled water. Though simple, the meals provided much-needed relief to parents and guardians who had been enduring long hours of anxiety and exhaustion. The distributions were carried out with care and dignity, ensuring that families felt supported at a time of great hardship.

In a message shared for the occasion, Dr. Anosh Ahmed said: “This campaign is dedicated to the loving memory of my late father, Nadeem Muhammad Ahmed. Through this act of service, I wanted to honor his values of compassion and generosity by supporting families who are going through some of the most difficult moments of their lives.”

Dr. Anosh Ahmed

This initiative is part of Dr. Ahmed’s wider philanthropic efforts in healthcare, food security, and education. His foundation continues to work across Pakistan, the Middle East, and the United States to support communities in need, often stepping in at times when families are at their most vulnerable.

As Pakistan’s public hospitals face growing pressures, community-led campaigns like this play a vital role in ensuring families who come seeking medical care are not left to suffer alone.