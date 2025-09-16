Karachi: The Sindh Auqaf Department organized the grand three-day annual Urs of Shahenshah Hazrat Ghazi Yousuf Shah Modi (RA), which concluded with religious zeal and devotion.

The Urs was inaugurated with the traditional flag hoisting by Chairman of the Religious Affairs Committee, Khalifa Abdul Razzaq Shamsuddin Al-Rifai. Committee members Abdul Sattar Naqshbandi, Iqbal Qureshi, Afzal Qadri, Waqas Qadri, and Anas Qadri, along with a large number of devotees, attended the opening ceremony.

Advertisements

On behalf of the Sindh Auqaf Department, Manager Auqaf South Circle 3, Azizullah Mirani, presented the ceremonial chadar. Mufti Muhammad Yousuf Attari Madani of Dawat-e-Islami addressed the gathering, highlighting the services of the saints. He said the saints dedicated their lives to spreading Islam and serving humanity, urging people to follow their example by living according to Allah’s commands and contributing towards public welfare. He also called upon society to play its role in bringing about a “Madani revolution” for collective reform and prosperity.

The Urs was attended by several devotees, including Abu Hammad, Shehzad Ahmed Attari, Muhammad Rafiq Attari, and others. At the conclusion of the ceremony, Khalifa Abdul Razzaq Rifai and senior committee member Abdul Sattar Naqshbandi thanked the Commanding Officers of PNS Rahbar, PNS Himalaya, and PNS Qasim, the Executive Officer of Cantonment, SHO Karachi Police, and the in-charges of Maripur and Manora check posts for their support in organizing the Urs.

The three-day celebrations ended with the distribution of langar (sacred food) among devotees.