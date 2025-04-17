Karachi: The annual Bint-e-Pakistan Awards Season 4th was organized by Karachi Women Entrepreneurs by Shama Rashid at the Russian Friendship House.

The event began with the recitation of the Holy Quran and the national anthem.

The chief guests of the ceremony were a Russian Parliamentarian and the Director of the Russian Friendship House.

Women from all walks of life were appreciated and awarded for their outstanding performances in their respective fields. The driving force behind the event, Shama Rashid, shared that she hosts this event every year to honor and recognize talented women from various sectors.

A special highlight of this year’s event was that awards were presented not only to women from Karachi but also to Pakistani women from across the country and from around the world, including the UK, Saudi Arabia, and Dubai.

Prominent personalities from Karachi graced the event with their presence, adding further charm to the ceremony.