Karachi, December 26, 2025 : An important meeting of the Transport and Mass Transit Department was held under the chairmanship of Senior Minister of Sindh and Provincial Minister for Information, Transport and Mass Transit Sharjeel Inam Memon, in which a detailed review of the ongoing and upcoming transport projects in the province was taken.

The meeting was attended by Secretary Transport Asad Zamin, CEO Trans Karachi Fawad Ghafar Soomro, Managing Director Sindh Mass Transit Authority Kanwal Nizam Bhutto, Project Director Yellow Line BRT Zameer Abbasi and other relevant officers.

The meeting was given a detailed briefing on the ongoing development work of the Yellow Line BRT and Red Line BRT projects. The briefing covered construction stages, challenges faced, timelines, and future goals. The meeting was also briefed regarding new double-decker buses in the Karachi city.

On this occasion, Senior Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon directed that wherever possible, work should be carried out in parallel to avoid unnecessary delays. He said the government is making efforts to complete all projects within the stipulated time so that people can benefit from them at the earliest.

Sharjeel Inam Memon said that double-decker buses will be launched soon, which will provide modern travel facilities to citizens, reduce traffic pressure on roads, and make the public transport system more effective. He added that strengthening public transport in a large city like Karachi is the need of the hour and one of the top priorities of the Sindh government.

Speaking about the second phase of the Pink Scooties project, he said that women will soon be provided with scooties under this phase. He termed the initiative a practical step by the leadership of the Pakistan Peoples Party to empower women and promote their independence.

Senior Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon further stated that new routes for EV buses will also be launched soon. He said these buses will offer affordable and environmentally friendly travel options while helping reduce pollution. He reaffirmed that the Sindh government remains committed to improving the quality of life through a modern transport system.