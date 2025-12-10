Karachi: An Exclusive Exhibition of the economic and commercial capabilities of Qazvin, one of the provinces of Iran, has been organized by the Chamber of Commerce, Industry, Mines and Agriculture of Qazvin and the Korangi Association of Trade and Industry with the coordination of the Consulate General of the Islamic Republic of Iran in Karachi.

Exhibition will be held from 12 to 14th December at the KATI office says in a press release issued by the Iran Consulate Karachi.

The major purpose of this exhibition is to strengthen provincial diplomacy and enhance trade and economic cooperation between Iran and Pakistan by exhibiting the commercial and trade capabilities of Qazvin, one of the provinces of Iran. A wide verity of products related to various sectors such as construction materials, agricultural industries, fertilizers and pesticides, steel, detergents, cosmetics and health supplies, petroleum products and food is to be exhibited in this event.

This exhibition is specially organized for businessmen and traders. B2B meetings will also be held on the sidelines of this exhibition. Interested Traders and Businessmen can register themselves through the link below.

