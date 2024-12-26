Karachi Pakistan December 26, 2024: An event entitled PAKISTAN IN 1947 AND PAKISTAN TODAY was held at Quaid-e-Azam House Museum by the Board of Management constituted by the Sindh Government Notification dated 06.04.202.

Mr. Liaquat Merchant the Senior Vice Chairman of the Board of Management presented a welcome address to the speakers which included the spoke person Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Ambassador designate to France, Mr. Liaquat Merchant Senior Vice Chairman, Quaid-e-Azam House Museum, Mrs. Ameena Saiyid and Professor Muhammad Ali Sheikh, Vice Chancellor, Sindh Madressatul Islam University.

Unfortunately, the spokesman Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Ambassador designate who had arrived in Karachi to meet the three speakers was called back to Islamabad by the Foreign Ministry due to some urgent development which required her presence in Islamabad.

Mr. Liaquat Merchant said that all events at Quaid-e-Azam House Museum revolved around the Quaid and a Nation Building exercise with particular emphasis on the younger generation so that they become aware of the reasons for the creation of Pakistan and what it was intended to achieve.

Speaking on the topic of the day Mr. Merchant said that going back to 1947 It was only the words of Jinnah which continued to inspire and give strength to the Muslims of sub-continent when he stated that Pakistan was a moral and intellectual achievement. The Constitution of Pakistan would be democratic in nature and embody the essential principles of Islam but Pakistan would not be a theocratic State. Jinnah said that we have many non-Muslims, Hindus, Christians and Parsis but they are all Pakistani. They will enjoy the same rights and privileges as any other citizens will play their rightful part in the affairs of Pakistan.

Going back to 1947-48 Merchant said that Pakistan was achieved by the power of speech, power of pen and power of vote which were no less mighty than the sword.

Mr. Merchant went on to say that Mr. Jinnah’s struggle for the creation of Pakistan was essentially peaceful and intellectual. He did not believe in Jaloos and Dharnas. He was never arrested and sent to jail because he always acted within the four corners of the Law. I would encourage Pakistan’s younger generation to read and understand Jinnah and as a first step the School and College students should possess and go through the book Quotes from the Quaid which Professor Stanley Wolpert the famous author of “Jinnah of Pakistan” stated that “every Pakistani from your youngest child to your oldest scholar should read this wonderful book Quotes from the Quaid with pride and joy.”

Mr. Jinnah laid great emphasis on education and towards this end he created the Dawn Trust with main object of giving the Muslims of India educated public opinion and to disseminate this among all Muslims living in India. The other emphasis which Mr. Jinnah laid was protection of minorities of Pakistan and giving them full protection of law and equal treatment with all Pakistani citizens.

In Pakistan today we have noted that emphasis is being laid on honoring Jinnah’s legacy on diversity. The Federal and Provincial Government leaders have visited the Christians community in Pakistan and this was also done by the Senior Military leaders in Pakistan. A similar effort was made earlier with the Hindus residing in Pakistan and emphasis on ensuring that all citizens whether Muslims, Christians, Parsis or Hindus are treated as equal citizens and enjoy the equal protection of law.

As for Pakistan today, we have gone through different forms of crisis over the years including Martial Laws, suspension of the Constitution, Jalsas, Jaloos and Dharnas as well as imprisonment of political leaders with each change of Government but Pakistan seems to be heading in a direction which we all hope will result in Pakistan being a peaceful State at peace within and at peace with all its neighbours so that we may march with Unity, Faith and Discipline towards progress and prosperity.