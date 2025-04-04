Written by : Mehreen Ilahi

Founder and Ceo of Majmua The ArtGallery / Social Activist.

Karachi Pakistan : Most recently Majmua The Art Gallery takes the initiative to do their first awareness session in Mirpurkhas in collaboration with Mirpurkhas chamber. The session would educate and create awarenessin the 200 villyge women on Hygeine. Ovarian Cancer, Mental therapy through Art and Climate change through a talk and plantation drive. The village selected was Shujaabad of Hussain Baksh Malkani in Mirpurkhas.

Mehreen Ilahi owner of Maua spoke on Hygeine and how important it is to stay clean. She also emphasised on the young girls to be taught effective ways. When they come into adulthood. A local cpanies products were distributed to them . A local woman also explained in sindhi.language. Mehreen Ilahi also spoke on conserving water. Vertical farming and a seed library due to the floods that come in the summer , and are all showing signs of Climate change.

Humaira Hashmi a speaker , who was part of our team enforced the importance of Plantation drive. This would help control pollution and the hest waves throughout Sind. Raheela Javed another team member led the plantazion drive as she is an agriculture activist. She involved the young children , boys and women. Ms . Sasha Baloch who is the founder president of Mirpurkhas chamber that is being licensced soon, also planed trees along with Mehreen Ilahi and Humeira Hashmi. Through plantation drive and enviroment sustainibility and community engagement a lot was achieved in 3 hours.

An executive member of Mirpurkhas chamber proposed, enlightened the audience about Ovarian Cancer.she highlighted self examination and a follow up with the doctor every 4-6 months. The risks abd challenges involved, the prevention and the symptoms to watch out for. It is important to take action if detected early a life can be saved. This must be treated as a danger signal and should not be ignored.

Mehreen Ilahi the social activist then distributed paper and pastel colours among women and young girls to explore the mental state through the art of painting. This exercise gives a good idea about te community. It releases stress and promotes mental well being.

The WCCIM proposed was headed by Sasha Baloch as founder President and members such as Shazia Chaudhary and Shamim Ara activelyworked to make thissession very successful.

Their collaboration and support made the awareness session happen smoothly. Their hospitality was seen when before the event a sumptuous lunch was served with tea.

By the end of the program Sasha presented Ajraks to Mehreen Ilahi founder of Majmua and a social activist as well as her visiting team members : Humera Hashmi and Raheela Javed.

Mehreen Ilahi also presented the WCCIM proposed team with gift bags.

The impact of the session was that it educated 200 women and young girls on Hygeine, Ovarian Cancer. It provided mental therapy to at lesst 50participants from among them. Over 100 trees were planted and gifted to thevillage women. The session was Mehreen Ilahis initiative. She was happy that after the session thst promoted enviroment sustainability thedonations of clothes and beddings were also distributed among the village women.