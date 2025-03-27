Amnesty International has urged Pakistan to withdraw its controversial “Illegal Foreigner Repatriation Plan,” which primarily targets Afghan refugees.

In a statement issued on Wednesday, the human rights watchdog condemned the forced expulsion of Afghan nationals, including refugees and asylum seekers, as a violation of international human rights law.

Concerns Over Human Rights Violations:

Amnesty criticized Pakistan’s approach, citing the principle of non-refoulement, which prohibits returning individuals to places where they may face persecution.

With the March 31 deadline for deportations approaching, Amnesty warned that the move would exacerbate suffering for vulnerable Afghans.

The organization highlighted how Pakistan’s repatriation plan lacks transparency and has been accompanied by wrongful associations linking Afghan refugees to crime.

Scapegoating Afghan Refugees:

Isabelle Lassee, Amnesty’s Deputy Regional Director for South Asia, denounced the Pakistani government’s narrative, stating that portraying Afghan refugees as a security threat is misleading. She emphasized that the Afghan community is being unfairly scapegoated, despite enduring decades of displacement and hardship.

Amnesty has called on Pakistan to uphold its commitments to refugee protection and halt deportations that violate international human rights standards.