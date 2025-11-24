Karachi, November 24, 2025 – Spotify has announced Amna Riaz as the EQUAL Pakistan Ambassador for the last quarter of 2025, celebrating her as one of the rising voices shaping Pakistan’s contemporary soundscape. On November 20, the indie pop singer and songwriter was featured on Spotify’s Times Square billboard in New York City and has been showcased prominently across the platform’s curated playlists. Amna’s global recognition signifies not only her growing popularity but also reflects the growing diversity of the Pakistani music scene.

Amna’s listenership has grown by 200% over the past year, with her music added to more than 120,000 playlists. Her most-streamed songs include “Kya sach ho tum?”, “Duur Se”, “Dunya”, “Bachpan”, and “Khizaan”, earning her fans across borders including in the US, Bangladesh, the UK, Canada, and the UAE.

Speaking about her recognition, Amna Riaz shared, “I’m super grateful to serve as the EQUAL Pakistan Ambassador. In an industry where the number of women artists is still so limited, being part of a platform dedicated to amplifying women’s voices means the world to me. It’s not just about celebrating my journey, but about inspiring other women to step forward, claim their space, and pursue music with confidence.”

Known for her distinct voice and relatable storytelling, Amna has built a strong connection with audiences through a diverse catalogue that blends soulful melodies with lyrical authenticity. Since her debut in 2020, her music has captured the raw emotions of young listeners, and her recent hits have expanded her reach internationally, establishing her as one of Pakistan’s most promising artists of her generation.

“Amna Riaz represents the voice of a new creative generation: genuine, expressive, and raw,” said Rutaba Yaqub, Artist & Label Partnerships Manager at Spotify for Pakistan and UAE. “Through EQUAL Pakistan, Spotify continues to shine a light on women who are driving the nation’s music scene forward, and Amna’s journey is a wonderful reflection of that spirit.”

Through initiatives like EQUAL, Spotify fosters gender equity in the music industry by creating global opportunities for women artists to be heard, celebrated, and discovered. Amna Riaz’s achievement as the latest EQUAL Pakistan Ambassador reinforces Spotify’s mission to elevate diverse voices and bring Pakistani music to the global stage.

To explore the sounds of Pakistan’s most inspiring women artists, listeners can head to “EQUAL Pakistan” on Spotify.